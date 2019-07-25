Man charged in home invasion robbery that sent 85-year-old to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery late last month that sent an 85-year-old man to the hospital, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The home invasion robbery happened about 9:45 p.m. June 25 on the Northside. Christopher Thomas was jailed after police said he attacked and robbed the man.

According to the arrest report, Thomas had gone to the man's house two weeks before the attack asking for work. The report then states on the night of June 25, Thomas knocked on the man's door and asked for a glass of water.

The police report said when Thomas was handed the water, Thomas pulled the man out of the house, repeatedly hitting him with a metal pipe before taking off.

While the 85-year-old man was in the hospital, police said his house was burglarized and his air-conditioning unit and car were stolen. The report shows the man's A/C unit was found at Thomas' house.

"Knowing that he's been arrested is a relief," said Deloris Swan, a neighbor. "Our whole neighborhood was sort of, like, scared. We were warning everyone not to be kind to someone just because they were young."

Since the home invasion, family members say the man no longer lives at the home.

Court records show Thomas has recent arrests for burglary.

