Man charged in shootout with Jax Beach officer not competent for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man arrested after a Jacksonville Beach officer was struck by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire was ruled not competent for prosecution.

Jovan Sisljagic, 27, was remanded into the custody of the Department of Children and Families for treatment. Officers said he has a history of mental health issues.

Sisljagic was charged with four counts of attempted murder following the shootout along Beach Boulevard in August 2018. Sisljagic received treatment for three gunshot wounds.

In addition to Eierman being shot in the shoulder and foot, two police vehicles and several cars in a Waffle House parking lot were hit by gunfire. Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene.

Sisljagic pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

