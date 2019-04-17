Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog's leg badly broken

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was is charged with animal cruelty as the result of an incident that left his girlfriend’s dog with a broken leg, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to the arrest report, Robert Jordan and the woman got into an argument at a home on the Southside. The woman went to get in her car and Jordan went back into the home. The woman returned later, saw the dog was injured and took the dog to a veterinarian, the arrest report shows.

The vet found the dog’s leg was so badly broken, it would need surgery or might have to be amputated, according to the arrest report.

Police said they questioned Jordan, who said he didn’t know how the dog was injured.

He was arrested because he was the last person with the dog, the report shows.

He was booked into the Duval County jail Monday and released the next day on $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

