Man charged with child abuse after incident at Baymeadows laundromat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested and charged with child abuse and child neglect after an incident at a laundromat, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested Antonio Francisco, 26. As of Tuesday night, he was held in the Duval County jail on a $20,000 bond.

A witness told News4Jax they saw a man repeatedly punching a boy inside the Laundromart off Baymeadows Road on Sunday.

The victim, the Sheriff's Office said, told police the suspect's name was Antonio.

According to the police report, the man left the laundromat. Officers searched the area and arrested Francisco at an apartment.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.