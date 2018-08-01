Man charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly Zoo Parkway crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist, who was hit and killed by a pickup truck along Zoo Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Davis, 60, is charged in the death of Charles Connor, 57, who was killed in November 2017.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Connor was riding a bicycle northbound on Zoo Parkway when he was struck from behind.

Connor died at the scene. The FHP report said he was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.