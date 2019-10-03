Man charged with killing 2 in hail of gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have charged a man and expect more arrests in a double homicide in Northwest Jacksonville in October 2017.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Donjuan Powell Jr. with the murder of 27-year-old Dorian Brown Sr. and 30-year-old Darnell Dues. The two men were found shot on Stuart Street at West 28th Street.

According to family members of Dues and Brown, gunmen pulled up at the intersection about 6:20 p.m., got out of their SUV and began shooting, striking Brown first. Police at the time found 40 shell casings at the scene.

One family member said she grabbed small children and rushed them inside a corner store to take cover.

According to the arrest report, a Nissan Pathfinder with the back passenger window shot out that police believe the gunmen used in the shooting was located with an AR-15 and AK-47 on the back floorboard. The report said a fingerprint recovered from the rear driver's side door matched that of Powell.

Powell, 26, was arrested in January 2018 on a gun charge and drug possession, but that charge was dropped a month later, but he continue to be held on a federal warrant. Two charges of second-degree murder were added Sept. 20.

Police said they suspect others were involved in the murders and that Powell was involved in other felonies, but they would not elaborate.

Dorian Brown Sr. and 30-year-old Darnell Dues were gunned down on West 28th Street on Oct. 28, 2018

Family members said the two victims grew up like brothers. Dues left behind two children.

