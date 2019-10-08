Man charged with killing mother with hammer pleads not guilty

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Jacob Chavers and photo provided to News4Jax of Faye Janice Hay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused in the death of his 72-year-old mother has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

An arraignment was held Tuesday for Jacob Chavers. He's accused of using a hammer to kill his mother, Janice Hay.

Police said after Hay died, Chavers continued to live in an apartment with her body. According to the Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the West Creek Apartments on 103rd Street in September in reference to a well-being check.

Police said Chavers told police his mother was in the hospital, but her body was found inside the apartment.

Chavers is being held in jail without bond.

