Man charged with lewd act on child outside church held without bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Justin Hughes was arrested just before midnight Thursday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

Jacksonville police were called to the Victory Chapel Christian Church, where the incident reportedly happened, and Hughes was taken into custody.

Witnesses said Hughes told several people he had inappropriately touched the victim — a child younger than 12.

He appeared in court Friday morning where one of the victim's loved ones spoke.

"I actually wanted to say something to Justin. I just want to tell him that me and my family forgive him, forgives him. God has forgiven me for so much," the loved one said.

The judge thanked the man for coming and ordered Hughes to be held without bond.

