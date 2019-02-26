Suspect in 2002 murder turns himself in, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 41-year-old man was arrested last week on a murder charge in a 2002 cold case after he turned himself in, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Kenny Maxwell is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Richard Morrison, police said.

According to the original incident report, Morrison was found dead Jan. 29, 2002, in his bed at a boarding house on North Market Street in downtown Jacksonville by the board house manager, who was looking for a missing cash box. The Sheriff's Office said foul play was suspected. Homicide detectives began investigating, and learned there had been a physical altercation and some of Morrison's property was missing.

The next day, police said, the medical examiner determined Morrison's cause of death was strangulation and it was ruled a homicide. Police said no suspects were identified at that time and the case went cold.

On Thursday, according to JSO, Maxwell went to the Police Memorial Building and wanted to fess up to the 2002 killing.

The Sheriff's Office said Maxwell was interviewed by cold case detectives and gave a confession. According to JSO, Maxwell, who was described as an acquaintance of Morrison, told detectives he intended to rob Morrison, got into a physical fight with him and then strangled him.

It is still an open investigation and police said they are re-interviewing witnesses, as there's a possibility there could be more suspects. Police noted a confession like this doesn't happen often.

