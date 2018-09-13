Man convicted of raping ex-girlfriend repeatedly at knifepoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 43-year-old Jacksonville man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint and repeatedly raping her in 2016 has been convicted of armed burglary, false imprisonment and four counts of sexual battery.

Joel Rodriguez-Carmona broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Oct. 23, 2016, armed with a knife, according to prosecutors.

He held her against her will, threatened to kill her and raped her multiple times.

After the final assault, Rodriguez-Carmona became distracted and the victim took the chance to escape. She jumped from a second-story balcony, breaking a wrist and ankle in the process.

Rodriguez-Carmona was arrested two days later.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15.

Rape crisis resources

There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273.

The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

