Man dead of gunshot wound in home off Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police called to a home on West 31st Street near Grunthal Street on Friday morning found a man dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A homicide detective said officers were responding to a 911 call at 9:20 a.m. when they found a man between 35 and 40 years old with a single gunshot wound.

Police had other no suspect information but are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses or surveillance video of the area that could help identify a suspect.

