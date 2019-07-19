Man dies after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has died after officers found him injured and laying in the roadway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to Green Forest Drive Friday, just before 5 a.m. where they found a 25-year-old man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may have any information related to this investigation can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

