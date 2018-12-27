Man escapes car as it sinks in pond off I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man managed to get out of his car Thursday after it went into a pond off the St. Johns Bluff Road entrance to Interstate 295.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesman said the man was sitting on the roof of his car soaking wet when the first officers arrived about 1 p.m. They got him out of the pond and he was checked over by rescue personnel and was unhurt.

He told News4Jax he was trying to get on I-295 and had to swerve to avoid rear-ending traffic stopped on the ramp. When his car landed in the pond and water started rising, he broke out the window, grabbed his license and anything else he could and got out.

There were several police officers and a tow truck at the scene for some time, but no roads were ever closed to traffic.

A member of the JSO dive team told News4Jax this was the fourth vehicle that has gone into that pond since I-295 opened several years ago.

