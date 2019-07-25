Man found dead by Jacksonville officers on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the intersection of Prospect and West 12th streets around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they said a man in his early 20s was found lying dead in the road. He had been shot at least once. Police said they do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

