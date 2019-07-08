Man found dead inside Spring Park apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man in the Spring Park neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to an apartment complex on Spring Park Road where gunshots were reported in the area around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a specific apartment where evidence led them to believe someone inside the apartment could be injured. They forced their way inside and found a man, between the ages of 45 and 50, was shot. Officers said he died at the scene and foul play was suspected.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have seen what happened.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers.

