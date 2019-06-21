Man found shot multiple times in SUV rushed to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are working to track down a shooter after a man was found shot multiple times in an SUV on Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Baker with the Sheriff's Office, officers were sent to the intersection of Valerie Street and Ridge Boulevard in Northwest Jacksonville after someone called and reported gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man inside an SUV.

The man was hit multiple times by gunfire, Baker said, and was unconcious at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A woman was also in the SUV at the time of the shooting, according to Baker. She was not wounded.

There was no descrpition of the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

