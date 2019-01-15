Man found stabbed in head with knife, JSO says

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found downtown with multiple stab wounds and a knife in his head, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on West Beaver Street, in between North Jefferson and Broad streets, not far from the Clara White Mission.

An officer told News4Jax the man's injuries were life-threatening. A suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The man who was wounded was not identified.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.