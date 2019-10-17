Man gets year in prison after child's accidental shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of culpable negligence involving a firearm around a child.
Lephabion Griggs received a sentence of one year behind bars with credit for 243 days served in jail.
According to police, 2-year-old Jayden Piedra got hold of a gun and shot himself in February while playing with a 7-year-old sibling.
Jacksonville police said the gun, which belonged to Griggs, was left on a table at an apartment. Investigators said Donna Crump-Piedra and her boyfriend, Griggs, were sleeping on a couch nearby.
Crump-Piedra, the 2-year-old's mother, agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of child negligence and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She was given credit for the 218 days she has already served.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.