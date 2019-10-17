Man gets year in prison after child's accidental shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was sentenced to prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of culpable negligence involving a firearm around a child.

Lephabion Griggs received a sentence of one year behind bars with credit for 243 days served in jail.

According to police, 2-year-old Jayden Piedra got hold of a gun and shot himself in February while playing with a 7-year-old sibling.

Jacksonville police said the gun, which belonged to Griggs, was left on a table at an apartment. Investigators said Donna Crump-Piedra and her boyfriend, Griggs, were sleeping on a couch nearby.

Crump-Piedra, the 2-year-old's mother, agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of child negligence and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She was given credit for the 218 days she has already served.

Family photo of Jayden James Piedra

