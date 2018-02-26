Man given 15 years for using teens to produce child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 50-year-old man convicted last June of using underage “models” to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pornographic images and videos has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Thomas Leslie Carr was convicted last June.

More Headlines

The prosecution grew out of a human trafficking investigation involving the prostitution of minor and adult females throughout Florida that began in 2012. The investigation revealed that Michael Gallon recruited his victims to travel and work at “parties” and “VIP rooms” as “models,” where customers paid to have sex with them. During the investigation, agents identified Carr as one of Gallon’s regular customers.

On October 28, 2013, Gallon was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors and distribution of child pornography. Two weeks later, a federal search warrant was executed at Carr’s residence. During an interview,

Carr admitted that he had hired about 15 girls from Gallon over a three-year period. He stated that Gallon called him when he had girls available in Jacksonville and that the two would meet so that Carr could pay Gallon to select girls to take back to his residence.

At home, Carr paid the females for photo sessions that usually consisted of photographing the female stripping off her clothing and then posing nude. He stated he attempted to have sex with the women and, if they were reluctant, Carr offered them more money.

During the search of Carr’s residence, agents recovered computer media that contained images and videos of at least two minors, ages 15 and 17, engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Carr admitted to doing “photo shoots” with both of these minors.

The videos depicted Carr engaging in sexual intercourse with one of the girls.

In 2014, Gallon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 33 years and 9 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.