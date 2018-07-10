Man given 25 years for killing woman, wounding another

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing two women at a Baymeadows hotel nearly four years ago was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Chad Richard Hurst, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was previously charged with first-degree murder and faced a possible death sentence.

Authorities say Hurst had arranged on Backpage.com to meet the two women at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndam in October 2014. When he began stabbing them, one woman pulled a fire alarm to attract help. Hurst ran, but investigators said they were able to track him down within hours using cellphone records.

Jennalee Miles, 28, was stabbed five times and died at the scene. A 27-year-old who was not identified at the time was stabbed more than 20 times but survived and helped identify Hurst.

