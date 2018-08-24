Man hospitalized after shooting, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was hospitalized Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to Sophia Street in the Woodstock area of the Westside, where they found a man who had been shot in his lower abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It's unclear where the shooting occurred. Investigators learned the man had been shot at another location and then taken to Sophia Street.

Detectives were searching the neighborhood in an attempt to find witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.