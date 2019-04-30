Man on Tennessee's 'Most Wanted' list may be in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help finding a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Kameron Maurice Leslie, 30, could be in the Jacksonville area, the TBI told News4Jax. He was added to the TBI's Most Wanted list in February.

Leslie is sought by both the Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He's considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information, please contact SA Keith Herron at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525.

UPDATE: Kameron Leslie has been on our state's Most Wanted list since February. We've now developed information he may be in the area of Jacksonville, Florida.



Can you help us spread the word, @FCN2Go, @WJXT4, @ActionNewsJax, and @jaxdotcom?



DETAILS: https://t.co/gJZbzCO2vt pic.twitter.com/Muzw2OjGCt — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 30, 2019

