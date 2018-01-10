Man pleads guilty to murder, arson in November 2016 house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in the murder of a 59-year-old man whose body was found in a burned-out Westside trailer in November 2016.

Jason Morgan and Matthew Syverson were arrested last year on charges of second-degree murder, arson, armed robbery and burglary in the death of 59-year-old Michael Cook.

On Wednesday, Morgan pleaded guilty. He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March.

Syverson is awaiting trial.

During a taped confession, Morgan told police that he and another man on probation, Syverson, planned to rob Cook.

Cook was found dead Nov. 30, 2016, in a bathtub in a trailer on Coach Park Drive, west of Firestone Road, that investigators said had been set on fire.

According to the affidavit, Syverson was wearing a GPS monitor. The Department of Corrections checked the tracker, which officials said showed he had been at Cook's home the night in question.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an autopsy revealed injuries to Cook's body and a lack of smoke inhalation damage, which indicated Cook had been killed before the fire was set.

Reports state that the men first strangled Cook manually, tried to drown him in a bathtub, stabbed and beat him with a machete and strangled him with a cord around his neck. They took money, jewelry and a gun, the report shows.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.