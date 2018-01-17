Man pleads not guilty in witness killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 35-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the 2016 murder of a witness.

Aaron Gregory was arraigned Wednesday on the first-degree murder indictment.

Prosecutors said Gregory gunned down Michael Wright on the orders of Quintae Hudson, who was in jail at the time.

Wright was going to testify against Hudson in an assault case.

Hudson was convicted at trial, and sentenced to life in prison.

The state attorney’s office informed Gregory it will seek the death penalty if he’s convicted. He will be back in court in March.

Also charged in Wright’s murder is Hercules Bowers. Prosecutors said he was the one who visited Hudson in jail, and passed the hit order to Gregory.

Bowers also faces a possible death penalty if convicted.

