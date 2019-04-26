Man recovering after drive-by shooting in NW Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is recovering after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers found the man at the Pic N Pay Food Mart at 9339 Norfolk Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was shot through the driver's side window of the car he was driving.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and is expected to be OK. He was not able to provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



