Man burned alive angry that man who did it was given plea deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anthony Bagg is angry that the man who set him on fire in 2015 and was initially charged with attempted murder was allowed by the State Attorney’s Office to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Late last month, Jason Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated battery and accepted a seven-year prison sentence. The three years, four months Wilson has spent in jail since his arrest count toward the completion of that sentence.

Bagg said Wilson, pictured left, took everything from him on Sept. 20, 2015. Bagg was playing the video game "Call of Duty" when he said Wilson, an acquaintance, knocked on his Sandalwood door, came inside and lit him on fire.

“When I looked up, all I see is fire coming towards my face,” said Bagg.

Bagg said the room caught fire, too, and much of the house was destroyed. The family dog died from smoke inhalation.

Bagg remembers getting into an ambulance, and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the burn unit a Shands Hospital in Gainesville. He had been in a coma for four months.

Bagg suffered third-degree burns on most of his body and couldn’t move his arms or legs. He underwent a series of skin grafts. He still has internal injuries and his body is scarred for life.

“It just took everything away. It literally made me relive all the phases of my life over again,” said Bagg.

Bagg asked prosecutors with the State Attorney’s office not to give Wilson a plea deal.

"[The prosecutor] was like, ‘It’s too many different stories. Things aren’t adding up, so it’s pretty much just going to end up your word against his word,'" Bagg said. "I got set on fire. He took my looks, my everything away from me. Everything I care most about, well, except my kids."

