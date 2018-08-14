Man shocked by power line while trimming trees in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shocked while trimming trees Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville's San Marco neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident happened at some point before 4 p.m. along Kings Avenue near Mitchell Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The man was in a trimming trees in a bucket truck when his pole saw brushed against a nearby power line, witnesses told News4Jax.

First responders rescued the man and took him to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the fire department said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.