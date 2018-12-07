Man shoots man during argument, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were taken into custody Thursday night after one of the men shot the other man during an argument, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Ruby Drive West near the intersection of Hogan Road, police said. When investigators arrived, and man told officers he fired a shot at another man during an argument.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Sgt. Vorpahl of JSO said it was unclear if either man was facing charges. He could not reveal what type of gun was used, nor could he say where the man was shot on his body.

