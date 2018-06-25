Man shot at Westside apartment complex, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Camelot Gardens Apartments on South Lane Avenue, just south of Park Street.

Police said they learned a man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said there were some witnesses to the shooting, which they believe was related to a robbery.

It's unknown how many times the man was shot. No arrests have been made and it's unclear how many people police are searching for.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.