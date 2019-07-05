18-year-old shot during 4th of July gathering at home in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old was shot during what was believed to be a Fourth of July gathering at a home on Kona Avenue in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the home near the intersection of Kona Avenue and Bowlan Street at about 6:08 p.m. after a call about a person shot, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators learned the 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a family member.

According to police, the man was shot in his hand during an exchange of gunfire, and the wound was not believed to be life-threatening. It's unclear what led to the gunfire.

Throughout the day, police said, there were multiple disputes between residents and guests. At some point, there was a fist fight involving two women.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.