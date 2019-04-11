Man shot in Arlington, suspect taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital for treatment Wednesday evening after he was shot in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to River Hills Drive near the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. The shooting is believed to have occurred inside a home.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was not identified, and his condition was unknown.

According to police, one suspect was taken into custody. That person was not immediately named.

News4Jax has requested the incident report from the Sheriff's Office.

