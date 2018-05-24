Man shot in leg on Jacksonville's Eastside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday night on the city's Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded sometime before 10 p.m. to the shooting at an apartment complex on East 1st Street, just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The man was taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives said they found numerous shell casings at the scene. Witnesses told police that they saw a red SUV traveling on Franklin Street, which intersects with East 1st Street, at the time of the shooting.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

