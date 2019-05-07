Man shot multiple times rushed to treatment center by good Samaritan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rushed to a treatment center by a good Samaritan who found the man shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in the middle of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were called to Lila Street at about 4 p.m. in reference to a person who was shot, according to Lt. John Gay. They learned the man was taken to a UF Health treatment center on Lem Turner Road by a good Samaritan.

According to Gay, the shooting occurred on Christobel Avenue in the Moncrief neighborhood. There was no description of the shooter.

After being taken to the treatment center, the man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital. His injuries were said to be serious but non life-threatening.

