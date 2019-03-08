Man shot near Simonds-Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon near Simonds-Johnson Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man, who was not identified, was shot in his elbow near the park, which is on Moncrief Road, Sgt. James Paris said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man's injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

During the shooting, a young person sustained a bump to the head, Paris said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were immediately announced in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.