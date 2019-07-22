Man sought after woman awakened in home by armed robbers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a photo Monday of a suspect who was sought after a man was pistol-whipped and kidnapped, and his home was burglarized, while his wife and children were sleeping.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim was walking up to his driveway after work when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up. Two men got out and forced the victim into the vehicle.

The victim was pistol-whipped, blindfolded and driven to an ATM, police said. The robbers demanded the victim's PIN, threatening to kill him.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim was driven back to his home, where the robbers forced their way inside. The victim's wife told police she was sleeping when she was approached by two armed men who demanded her purse and credit card information. The robbers then fled the area.

According to investigators, two young people were inside the home. Neither saw what happened, but they heard screaming and shouting.

The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information that could help the investigation or with information about the man pictured to contact police by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

