Police release new surveillance photos in kidnapping and armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released new surveillance photos in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery case.

Some of the images show a dark-colored car. The other photos show the tattoos of the man sought after police said another man was pistol-whipped and kidnapped and his home was broken into while his wife was sleeping.

Police said Tuesday that the man sought in considered armed dangerous.

RELATED: Man sought after woman awakened in home by armed robbers

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim was walking up to his driveway after work when the dark-colored car pulled up, two men got out and forced the victim into the vehicle.

The victim was pistol-whipped, blindfolded and driven to an ATM. Police said the robbers demanded the victim's PIN, threatening to kill him.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim was then driven back to his home, where the robbers forced their way inside. The victim's wife told police she was sleeping when she was approached by two armed men who demanded her purse and credit card information. The robbers then fled the area, police said.

According to investigators, two young people were inside the home. Neither saw what happened, but they heard screaming and shouting.

"It puts me on high alert," said Lawrence Young, a neighbor. "I have my elderly father here and my wife and our toddler son, so anything that's happeneing like that in the area is definitely alarming."

Anyone with information about the investigation or who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.