Men sought in armed ATM robbery at Wells Fargo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Wedesday night tracking down two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM.

Investigators said it happened Dec. 15, 2018 at the Wells Fargo on Dunn Avenue. The driver at the ATM was approached by two men on foot.

According to police, one man approached the driver's side window and demanded the driver withdraw money. The second man got into the passenger seat and forced the driver out.

The two men took off in the victim's car, police said. The car was recovered a short time later.

Anyone who can identify the men pictured above is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.