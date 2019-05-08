Recognize him? Man sought in Jacksonville kidnapping, sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Wednesday identifying a man suspected in a kidnapping and sexual assault on the Westside.

The Sheriff's Office released a composite photo of the man they're looking for (above), as well as a photo of a truck they said he was driving (below). The truck is a dark-colored Toyota Tundra.

According to the Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the intersection of 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road. Investigators said the truck approached the victim in the area.

The driver, police said, started having a conversation with the victim, and the driver forced the victim into the truck. He then drove off and forced the victim to have sex with him.

The suspect was described as a hispanic male with acne scarring or pockmarks on his face. He has black hair, is between 5-feet and 5-feet 6-inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

The truck is believed to have an aftermarket ladder rack over the bed of the truck. It might have a suspension lift kit.

Anyone who has any information in regard to the identity of the man is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

