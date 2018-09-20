Man stopped with loaded gun, cocaine, 2-year-old daughter sentenced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A passenger in a car stopped by Jacksonville police in July 2017 who was found to have a stolen Beretta pistol between his feet, a bag of cocaine in his pocket and his 2-year-old daughter in the car has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison.

Daryl D. Shack, 28, pleaded guilty in May to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers later recovered a baggie of marijuana, a knife and an ax from the vehicle. At the time, Shack had a previous conviction for armed robbery and therefore was prohibited from possessing a firearm by federal law.

