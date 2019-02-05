Do you know him? Man suspected of armed burglary sought by JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Tuesday identifying a man they said was wanted in connection to an armed burglary.

According to police, the burglary happened Saturday at a home on Atlantic Boulevard. The homeowner told officers that a man entered his home holding a handgun.

The house was ransacked, police said, and the man got away.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured above is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or by sending an email to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

