Man wanted for trying to rob Jacksonville Starbucks, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators need help identifying a man they said tried to rob a Starbucks in the Lakewood area, Jacksonville police said Wednesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man entered the business, requested a pen from an employee and then asked to use the bathroom.

PHOTOS: Man wanted for trying to rob Starbucks, police say

After returning from the bathroom, the man showed the employee a note demanding money, the Sheriff's Office said. When the employee refused, the man said he'd be back and ran off.

Anyone who can identify the man caught on surveillance camera is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

