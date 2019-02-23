Man wanted in murder of 19-year-old, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is sought in the murder of a 19-year-old man last weekend on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday night.

Police said they're looking for Trevon Wiley, also 19, in connection with the shooting death of Zyikye Barnhill. Police said Wiley is "considered armed and dangerous," and has a $1 million bond.

Barnhill died in a double shooting late Saturday afternoon on Matthew Street, near Wilson Boulevard and Firestone Road, police said. The other man who was shot is expected to be OK.

Barnhill's grandmother told News4Jax earlier this week that the family knows who killed him. She would not elaborate beyond saying that the family believes the gunman left the city.

Anyone with information about Wiley's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

