Man, woman arrested after kids wandering barefoot in rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said a Jacksonville couple has been arrested on child neglect charges after two children were found in deplorable conditions.

Jerry Nipper, 33, and Lana Mitchell, 30, are being held in the Duval County Jail after two small children were found barefoot and standing in the rain Monday outside the restaurant where Nipper was working on North Edgewood Avenue.

Jacksonville police said officers took the children to their home, and found deplorable conditions.

Mitchell was there, apparently unaware the kids had left, according to police. They said the entire floor was littered with trash, and the sink was filled with dirty dishes.

Detectives said they found a bathtub filled with dirty laundry and a cat litter box full of cat feces.

The police report states there were two cartons of broken eggs covered with bugs in the children’s room, and the place was filled “with a strong unpleasant smell.”

The house and the restaurant are about a third of a mile apart.

Nipper and Mitchell are being held in lieu of $10,000 bond each.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating and the kids were checked out by doctors and are now safe in foster care.

"No child should have to live in those conditions", said John Harrell with DCF.

He wanted to remind people that if they suspect abuse or neglect to call 1-800-962-2873 or 800-96-ABUSE to report it.

