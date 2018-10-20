Man wounded in shootout in Sherwood Forrest area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was shot in the shoulder during a shootout around 9:15 a.m. Saturday along Suray Avenue, according to police.

Jacksonville detectives said the man, who was on foot, was shot during an exchange of gunfire between three men in a silver Dodge Nitro.

Witnesses told police that the men in the Dodge had a rifle and shot into a home on Suray Avenue as well before they fled.

The wounded man was taken to the University of Florida Health trauma center; no one else was hurt at the scene, and police said no other houses were hit by the gunfire.

Officers are searching for the three men in the silver Dodge Nitro. Anyone with information about the shooting or who sees a vehicle matching the description is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

