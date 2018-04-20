Mandarin Publix robbed, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Publix in the city's Mandarin area was robbed Thursday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the grocery store on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Interstate 295.

Police told News4Jax that a man went into the Publix, implied he had a bomb, got money and took off.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



