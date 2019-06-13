Mandarin High teen who died in crash dreamed of becoming Marine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a living room surrounded by pictures of their son, Mistie and Timothy Woodcock opened up about their son, 16-year-old Joshua Woodcock, a track star at Mandarin High School who died after a crash in Baymeadows.

Joshua Woodcock, a member of ROTC, had dreams of becoming a Marine. He's remembered as a hard worker who loved his friends and family.

"He loved life, and he would encourage everyone to live life to the fullest," Mistie Woodcock said. "Don’t settle for second, and just fight for whatever you believe in, and be loyal to your friends and family.”

Woodcock died at the hospital a week ago, days after a single-car crash in Baymeadows, according to his family. His mother said he was returning from a fishing trip.

“He was coming home and we will never know if he had a brain aneurysm or if he truly fell asleep at the wheel. We won’t know that," Mistie Woodcock said.

Woodcock’s mother said her son would have died at the scene if it weren't for the good Samaritans who stopped to give him CPR, keeping him alive for a few more days, allowing her to hold his hand in the hospital bed as he fought for his life.

"It gave us ... It gave us time to be with our son," said Timothy Woodcock.

The teens’ parents said Woodcock wasn’t wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

“I know for certain, if he could come back and talk to his friends or anybody, an adult alike, he would tell them, 'Put your seat belt on. It’s not worth your life. Don’t drive tired. It's not worth your life,'" Mistie Woodcock said.

Joshua Woodcock’s family says the memory of their son will live on forever.

“So, be all the good you can, to everyone you can, anytime you can," Timothy Woodcock said. "That would be my message."

Joshua Woodcock’s parents said they are grateful for the outpouring love and support from the community. They also wanted to thank the staff at Memorial Hospital who worked tirelessly to save their son after the crash.

Visitation for Joshua Woodcock is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home in Mandarin. His funeral is Friday at 11 a.m. at The Church of Eleven22’s Mandarin Campus.

A donation account was created to raise funds for the family.

