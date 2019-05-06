Mary Singleton Senior Center to temporarily close for renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Mary Singleton Senior Center in Springfield, one of the biggest centers for seniors in Jacksonville, will be closing temporarily later this month for renovations and upgrades, city officials said.

News4Jax received a couple of calls from people who use the center and were concerned that their activities and services won’t be available. The city said programs at Mary Singleton Center will be available at other city senior centers and there will be transportation available.

The closing will begin May 24. It’s uncertain how long the renovations will take.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.