Recent acts of violence reported at the Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The deadly shooting Sunday afternoon at the Jacksonville Landing was the first reported shooting in the area within the past 20 months, according to News4Jax records.

The gunman responsible, a white man, died following the shooting, Sheriff Mike Williams said. News4Jax sources say the shooter killed himself.

Early reports say the shooting began during a Madden 19 tournament at the Good Luck Have Fun video game room inside Chicago Pizza.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urged people inside the riverfront mall to stay calm and not run out until the search was complete. Sources told News4Jax four were killed and at least nine others were wounded in the shooting.

Most recently, Khamoi Petersen, 16, was killed and his 13-year-old relative was wounded in a double shooting January 2017 in front of the Landing.

In that incident, Tyrik Solomon, 18, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was placed on probation. Surveillance video shows Solomon fired after Petersen first pulled a gun.

The state attorney's office later ruled the homicide was justifiable in self-defense.

Williams said the shooting was likely gang-related and was also connected to a double shooting of two teenagers at the downtown Art Walk, which occurred 12 days prior.

In October 2012, William Pettry, 42, of Illinois, was visiting Jacksonville as the Chicago Bears took on the Jaguars.

Investigators said Matthew Hinson, 27, was at Fionn MacCool's Irish Restaurant and Pub when he saw his wife talking to Pettry.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hinson became jealous and "calmly and cold-bloodedly cut the victim's throat," before walking away.

Investigators said Hinson admitted to the stabbing using a pocket knife but said he didn't remember why he did it.

Hinson was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

In August 2012, a brawl at the Landing led to the death of Taylor Evans, 24. According to investigators, fights broke out after a crowd left a bar.

Police said Evans died after getting onto the hood of a pickup truck. He fell off and was run over.

Witnesses told police the man who hit Evans sped off in his white pickup truck. They said he hit other cars along the way. Someone else chased him, and witnesses say stopped the man at gunpoint. Then police caught up and took the man in for questioning.

No arrests were announced after Evans' death.

