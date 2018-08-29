Mayor, community groups offer solutions to gun violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mayor and community groups have come forward with what they want to see happen to stop the violence in Jacksonville following Friday's deadly triple shooting after a high school football game and Sunday's mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Mayor Lenny Curry told News4Jax on Wednesday that his plan is to fund community groups and churches to stop the violence at a grassroots level.

"I have to do my job. We have problems, longstanding problems, in the community neighborhoods that have been left behind, children that feel hopeless," Curry said. "We provide children’s programs by creating the Kids Hope Alliance. That is a new organization. It's rethinking the way they do things at early learning summer programs, after-school programs. But anytime something happens like the terrible acts we saw this weekend, it’s a reminder, a terrible reminder, that we have to continue to do the hard work."

Also on Wednesday, the Northside Coalition, along with the Jacksonville Progressive Coalition, held a news conference in front of City Hall downtown before a council meeting.

The community activist groups addressed the city's recent deadly wave of gun violence involving young people.

In the shooting after a Raines High School football game, police arrested a 16-year-old boy.

Five people, including two teens, were arrested in the death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed in the crossfire of shooting Aug. 11 in the parking lot of a Westside strip mall, according to police.

Teens with guns and teens who some say have no hope are the reasons why the gun violence is happening now, said community leader Ben Frazier, with the Northside Coalition.

That's why the Northside Coalition announced a 10-point plan to get the entire city involved.

"If we all agree with the logic that this is, in fact, a community problem, then it needs to be a community solution," Frazier said.

The plan includes holding town hall meetings, taking $30 million from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's budget and using that to fund community crime prevention.

READ: Northside Coalition’s 10-point plan for recovery

Frazier said social workers should be on the street, not in offices. He said they need to work directly with people turning to violence in a form of conflict resolution.

On Wednesday, the mayor's office said it's spending $50,000 in emergency funds to go to youth and faith-based groups, such as the efforts headed up by Pastor John Guns with Save Our Sons.

Guns said the funding is a start.

"I think ultimately the work has to happen at the grassroots level," he said.

Guns said the wave of violence is fueled by angry rap music and social media, where smack talk ends in murder.

"I think, sometimes, we complicate this. It’s not that complicated. You love people. People return that love," he said. "You create a climate of insensitivity and racial divide and political polarization, as were seeing all over this country, then you create a deeper barrier that ultimately perpetuates a different behavior."

Curry and Guns planned a community walk Thursday to learn more about what people believe needs to be done.

In the past, the city has seen similar programs go by the wayside. In 2015, the Sheriff's Office and community groups started Operation PIE (Prevention Intervention and Enforcement), which looked at kids who were already in trouble.

The program tracked 1,000 kids from 2005 to 2009. In 2015,12 of those kids had been killed by gunfire. The findings led to more talk of intervention, but the city doesn't hear about Operation PIE anymore.

