Mayor Curry wants you to know what can & cannot be recycled

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry hit the road with Solid Waste crews Thursday to bring awareness of what can and cannot be recycled.

According to the city, it cost taxpayers more than $500,000 from April 2018 to March 2019 for all the contaminated recycling.

Curry said he went out Thursday to encourage people and educate them to get the right results and save money.

"We saw some shoes. We saw some dirty boxes. We saw garbage. We saw a couple things loaded with garbage. Again, you just can't recycle it," the mayor said. "So as these guys are emptying these bins, they can only see what's on the surface level. If they have to dig through all this stuff, they would be here all day -- one can at a time."

According to the city, people can recycle in the blue bins or carts items that include water, soda and detergent bottles numbered 1, 3, 5 and 7 without lids. Metal and aluminum cans, newspapers and magazines can also be recycled.

People cannot recycle aerosol cans, fertilizer, shoes, pizza boxes with grease and household hazardous waste.

